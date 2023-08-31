BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Today marks the first day of the NCAA evaluation period, which translates to college assistant coaches being able to scout Friday night games and make the rounds for high school stops. We've got the latest on Clemson's plans tonight.

Also ...

-- Clemson won't welcome campus visitors until September 9, but some four-star targets will see the Tigers in Durham Monday night. We've got the latest on these prospects and an update on their recruiting.

-- It's a big travel weekend for several additional highly-rated Clemson targets. We've got an update on where they will travel tomorrow.

-- Also, some players on Duke's roster are familiar recruiting names to Tigerillustrated.com subscribers after following their courtship from Clemson. We dig into these subjects in this feature.

FRIDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

