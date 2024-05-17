BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we unveil another four-star recruiting name to know. The Florida prospect was seen by a Clemson assistant coach earlier this month and the two have continued to communicate.

Also, we are following an in-state event this weekend where multiple Clemson targets are competing.

And additional details on key Clemson targets who will soon be on campus visiting elsewhere this weekend.

FRIDAY P.M. RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!