Friday Update

Clemson's staff has anticipated holding on to keep its players being wooed by portal suitors.

But the expectation was never that the Tigers would hold on to everybody.

As documented, a fourth Clemson player hit the transfer wire Thursday as sophomore defensive end A.J. Hoffler announced his departure.

This came two days before the close of the NCAA transfer portal (winter) window.

So where does Hoffler's departure leave the Tigers at defensive end now where it relates to the portal? We'll tell you what we are hearing since last night.

