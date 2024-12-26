Clemson defensive end expected to enter transfer portal

Big After-Christmas DEALS ( 40% OFF ) on Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Hoffler played in all 14 of Clemson's games this season, finishing with 13 tackles, three quarterback pressures and 1.5 tackles for loss. He logged 245 snaps as a backup, a notable uplift from 2023 where he registered 74 snaps from scrimmage. Hoffler totaled four tackles and two pass-breakups in a reserve role as a true freshman.

Hoffler, a true sophomore, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Clemson defensive end A.J. Hoffler plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

The Stuart (Fla.) native came to Clemson in 2023 out of Woodward Academy in College Park (Ga.) where he was billed four stars by Rivals.com. The network tabbed Hoffler 37th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia and 31st nationally among strongside end prospects.

The Tigers beat out numerous major programs for his services, notably Tennessee, Texas, Auburn, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida and Florida State, all programs where Hoffler claimed offers.

Hoffler's intent to declare for the portal comes just over a week after the Tigers landed their first major transfer from the portal in Purdue sophomore defensive end Will Heldt, who followed Southeast Missouri State wideout Tristan Smith.

Hoffler becomes the fourth Clemson player since the regular season finale to declare for the portal, joining wide receivers Noble Johnson and Troy Stellato along with defensive back Sherrod Covil.

The winter portal window closes Saturday at midnight and will reopen on April 16.

