The day that Dabo Swinney sold C.J. Spiller on coming to Clemson will always go down as one of those moments that ultimately changed everything.

What's commonly forgotten, though, is a breakthrough that happened a year earlier in 2005.

Clemson managed to sign two highly regarded prospects from the state of Georgia, James Davis and Antonio Clay.

Davis, ranked the No. 4 prospect in the Peach State, ended up becoming a star. He was also instrumental in closing the deal on Spiller's shocking decision a year later.

Clay, ranked No. 12 in Georgia, never materialized. But that's not the point.