Grice powers Clemson to 6-2 win over Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Caden Grice hit a grand slam and pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 6-2 victory over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday.
The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 19-14 overall and 4-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 13-18 overall and 4-11 in ACC play.
Grice (2-1) earned the win by pitching a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts.
Seminole starter Andrew Armstrong (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings pitched.
Blake Wright laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Clemson scored five more two-out runs in the second inning. Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single, then Grice belted a grand slam, his eighth long ball of the season and second career grand slam.
Cam Smith belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to put Florida State on the scoreboard.
Cam Cannarella led the Tigers at the plate by going 4-for-5 with two runs. The Tigers outhit the Seminoles 9-6.
Tiger reliever Nick Clayton continued his good works by pitching 2.2 innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit. Clayton's season ERA now stands at 1.71.
The Tigers play at Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.com - SEC Network.
