TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Caden Grice hit a grand slam and pitched 6.1 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 6-2 victory over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 19-14 overall and 4-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 13-18 overall and 4-11 in ACC play.

Grice (2-1) earned the win by pitching a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

Seminole starter Andrew Armstrong (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on six hits in 1.2 innings pitched.