Griffin commits to Clemson

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic safety Kylon Griffin announced his pledge to Clemson Tuesday after taking his official visit last weekend. Griffin had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com. He (6-0, 185) picked Clemson over USC and Nebraska, among others.

Kylon Griffin's recruitment is over after considering over two-dozen scholarship offers. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)