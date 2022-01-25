Griffin commits to Clemson
Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic safety Kylon Griffin announced his pledge to Clemson Tuesday after taking his official visit last weekend. Griffin had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
He (6-0, 185) picked Clemson over USC and Nebraska, among others.
"I like that people are united and all want the same thing at Clemson, and I'm not talking about football," Griffin told Tigerillustrated.com after the visit. "They just want you to be a better man and be a better person, and that will translate to Clemson being the program it is."
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
He first committed to Mississippi State in late March before withdrawing from their list in December, two weeks before the early signing period.
ALSO SEE: Tuesday Insider Notes | Monday Insider | Additional Details On Caden Story | Clemson's 2022 signees and verbal commitments
Co-defensive coordinator and safeties Mickey Conn, in need of a safety after the late defection by four-star Keon Sabb, jumped in on Griffin in December and conveyed an offer little more than three weeks ago.
Griffin is also a teammate of four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley, an Oregon decommitment who makes his Clemson official visit this weekend -- and for whom the Tigers are favored.
The Tigers have now scored three of the six prospects who have been on campus for official visits this month.
Griffin took an official visit to Nebraska earlier this month and cancelled the USC trip in the wake of his Clemson visit.
He now gives Clemson 15 commitments for this class, nine of which already reported as midyear enrollees.
The Tigers have struck gold with late safety acquisitions in recent years, exceeding expectations with the careers produced by Isaiah Simmons, K'Von Wallace and Nolan Turner.
They hope Griffin follows the pattern.
From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!