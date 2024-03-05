Hall's 25 points lead Clemson past Syracuse 90-75 in home finale
CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney's lip-syncing to Justin Bieber captivated the Clemson audience, but PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin stole the show Tuesday evening in Littlejohn Coliseum.
The pair combined for 41 points as Clemson (21-9, 11-8 ACC) picked up a win on senior night over Syracuse (20-11, 11-9 ACC), 90-75.
On a night when the Tigers celebrated the senior class, the Clemson offense ensured the festivities extended beyond speeches and framed jerseys.
Hall made sure the party kept on rolling. He led the Tiger offense with a surge in the first half. He finished with 25 points overall, but the senior big man did the most damage in the opening 20 minutes.
Hall shot 11-19 from the field, adding two early threes that gave the Tigers a cushion that was held for the entire night; Clemson led for nearly 38 minutes. He has now recorded back-to-back games with at least 20 points.
If it was Hall's celebration to start, it was undoubtedly Schieffelin's to finish.
Schieffelin made his impact known offensively and on the glass throughout the matchup, finishing with 16 points while tallying 16 boards. His 16 rebounds were the most of any player on both squads.
While Schieffelin and Hall's work offensively paved the way for a win, Jack Clark made his presence known defensively in his return to the floor, finishing with seven points, adding five assists, three steals, and a block. His length cut off several Syracuse passing lanes, making it difficult for the Orange to mount any comeback after going into intermission down 42-30.
In a loss on the road to the Irish, the Tigers struggled to establish consistency from deep, going 5-27 from beyond the arc. Clemson returned to form in the home finale.
Led by Joseph Girard's four three-pointers, Clemson shot above 40 percent from long range, creating offensive versatility it lacked on its road trip to South Bend. Girard finished with 16 points overall.
Chase Hunter added 17 points, making him one of four Tiger starters to record double figures or more.
With the win, Clemson moves to 11-8 in the ACC, creating a one-game advantage for the fourth seed within the ACC.
The Tigers shot 56.1-percent on the night, converting 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line, while the Orange were 47.5% from the floor. Syracuse hit on 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the foul line.
Brad Brownell moves to 8-6 all-time against Syracuse.
The Tigers will travel to Wake Forest to face the Demon Deacons in their season finale on Saturday at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.
