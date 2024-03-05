On a night when the Tigers celebrated the senior class, the Clemson offense ensured the festivities extended beyond speeches and framed jerseys.

The pair combined for 41 points as Clemson (21-9, 11-8 ACC) picked up a win on senior night over Syracuse (20-11, 11-9 ACC), 90-75.

CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney's lip-syncing to Justin Bieber captivated the Clemson audience, but PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin stole the show Tuesday evening in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Hall made sure the party kept on rolling. He led the Tiger offense with a surge in the first half. He finished with 25 points overall, but the senior big man did the most damage in the opening 20 minutes.

Hall shot 11-19 from the field, adding two early threes that gave the Tigers a cushion that was held for the entire night; Clemson led for nearly 38 minutes. He has now recorded back-to-back games with at least 20 points.

If it was Hall's celebration to start, it was undoubtedly Schieffelin's to finish.

Schieffelin made his impact known offensively and on the glass throughout the matchup, finishing with 16 points while tallying 16 boards. His 16 rebounds were the most of any player on both squads.

While Schieffelin and Hall's work offensively paved the way for a win, Jack Clark made his presence known defensively in his return to the floor, finishing with seven points, adding five assists, three steals, and a block. His length cut off several Syracuse passing lanes, making it difficult for the Orange to mount any comeback after going into intermission down 42-30.

In a loss on the road to the Irish, the Tigers struggled to establish consistency from deep, going 5-27 from beyond the arc. Clemson returned to form in the home finale.

Led by Joseph Girard's four three-pointers, Clemson shot above 40 percent from long range, creating offensive versatility it lacked on its road trip to South Bend. Girard finished with 16 points overall.

Chase Hunter added 17 points, making him one of four Tiger starters to record double figures or more.