HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK - Part 2
We rolled out Wednesday the next installment of our analytical series detailing how Clemson's staff recruits at each position.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Included were a series of figures that paint a picture for how the Tigers have fared as well as how they go about their business.
ALSO SEE: HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK
As we did with the offensive line, we thought it would be interesting to further delve into those numbers with context for how Clemson’s competitors and peers stack up.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news