Chase Hunter was 5-of-8 from long range Wednesday night, adding a game-high 20 points in Clemson's double-digit win over Miami. (Getty Images)

The Tigers scored 46 points in the second half, going 15-28 from the field overall. The Tigers also fired away six conversions from deep, shooting over 46% from behind the arc. The Tigers hit 13-of-30 (43.3%) from long range for the night. Hunter, who accounted for half of those conversions from deep, became the spark plug for Clemson's second-half surge. He led all Tigers in the second half with 12 points and finished with 20 overall, a game-high. The senior guard found different ways to attack the Hurricanes, slicing inside for easy baskets while knocking down three free throws. Hunter's offensive show wasn't a solo act, as Joseph Girard continued to stay on the attack, adding 18 points, picking up where he left off from Clemson's road trip. He opened up the first half with 10 points, striking from outside to give the Tigers enough to control the opening minutes. Girard also tallied five assists, which led the team. The Tigers escaped Syracuse with help from their bench, and that assistance continued Wednesday, led by Josh Beadle. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Beadle led all scorers off the bench with six points, attacking inside to provide a spark for the Tigers in the second half. Clemson outscored Miami 13-9 beyond the starting five.