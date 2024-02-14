Hunter's 20 points pushes Clemson past Miami 77-60
CLEMSON -- Red Panda certainly captivated Littlejohn Coliseum at halftime, but Chase Hunter's second-half performance stole the show Wednesday night.
The Tigers (17-7, 7-6) rallied in the final 10 minutes to earn a 77-60 win over Miami en route to their third straight win. The Hurricanes had taken four straight in the series coming in.
In Coral Gables, Clemson watched as Miami (15-10, 6-8) put up 60 second-half points to hand the Tigers their first ACC loss of the year.
In their second meeting back in Littlejohn, Clemson gave Miami a taste of its own medicine.
The Tigers scored 46 points in the second half, going 15-28 from the field overall. The Tigers also fired away six conversions from deep, shooting over 46% from behind the arc. The Tigers hit 13-of-30 (43.3%) from long range for the night.
Hunter, who accounted for half of those conversions from deep, became the spark plug for Clemson's second-half surge.
He led all Tigers in the second half with 12 points and finished with 20 overall, a game-high. The senior guard found different ways to attack the Hurricanes, slicing inside for easy baskets while knocking down three free throws.
Hunter's offensive show wasn't a solo act, as Joseph Girard continued to stay on the attack, adding 18 points, picking up where he left off from Clemson's road trip. He opened up the first half with 10 points, striking from outside to give the Tigers enough to control the opening minutes. Girard also tallied five assists, which led the team.
The Tigers escaped Syracuse with help from their bench, and that assistance continued Wednesday, led by Josh Beadle.
Beadle led all scorers off the bench with six points, attacking inside to provide a spark for the Tigers in the second half. Clemson outscored Miami 13-9 beyond the starting five.
PJ Hall added 13 points, going 4-9 from the field.
Ian Scheffelin added a team-high 11 rebounds.
Clemson, which held a narrow 31-30 advantage at intermission, shot 44.6-percent while the Hurricanes were just 37.3% from the floor. The Tigers controlled much of the game, trailing just 9:33 minutes.
Brad Brownell moves to 9-11 all-time against Miami.
Clemson will remain home this weekend where it will host N.C. State (15-9, 7-6) on Saturday in a game set for a 7:45 p.m. ET tip. The game will air on the CW Network.
