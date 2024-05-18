Most of you hate Georgia with a burning passion. So it's been hard to reconcile not just the fact that Clemson has slipped, but that the guys from Athens have taken Clemson's (and Alabama's) place at the top of the mountain. Talk about salt in the wounds.

Here in the off-season there's certainly a sense of dread present with plenty of Clemson fans as they think ahead to Aug. 31 in Atlanta.

Yeah, you might say a lot has changed since the 2021 opener when most of the orange-clad masses entered Bank of America fairly confident.

The Dawgs turned into a wrecking machine and haven't lost a regular-season game since early November of 2020.

Tigerillustrated.com will of course release its official Clemson vs. UGA forecast on Friday, August 30.

But, if we had to put forth our prediction today ...

IF WE HAD TO PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF CLEMSON VS. UGA TODAY ... (For subscribers-only)

********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!