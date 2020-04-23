Clemson's football program was expected to be well-represented out of the gate Thursday night as the 2020 NFL Draft got underway and that moment materialized with former Tiger linebacker Isaiah Simmons being selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the eighth player overall. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Simmons, who ran a 4.39-second forty-yard dash at this spring's NFL Combine, also becomes the 58th Clemson player to be selected in the draft in the Dabo Swinney Era.

The Olathe (Kan.) native arrived in Clemson in 2016, but as a mere three-star prospect by Rivals.com. Following a redshirt, Simmons pulled in over 250 snaps in 14 games in 2017 before beginning a two-year stretch as a starter. Simmons, the Atlantic Coast Conference's Defensive Player of the Year last fall, led the Tiger defense in tackles in both 2018 and 2019. The SAM backer also was a Nagurski Trophy finalist, Bednarik Award finalist, Lott IMPACT Trophy finalist and a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist in 2019.