Over the last week Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has again been on the receiving end of a backlash against his latest transfer portal comments.

Some of the terms used by regional and national media members in reaction to Swinney's comments on the portal:

Smug.

Cringe.

Absurd.

Bold.

Arrogant.

Delusional.

So yeah, tough crowd.

