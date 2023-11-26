There's almost always that check that comes due at the end of the year after all that talk and bluster, and the totally nonsensical idea that the spectacular achievements of the SEC's best programs somehow makes South Carolina formidable by mere existence in the same conference.

In this state, in that stadium, there's no doubt about who the big boys are.

That fact probably needed reaffirming after last year.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks got Clemson's attention.

And got put back in their place.

At their place.

