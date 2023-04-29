Henry becomes the 75th draft pick of the Dabo Swinney era.

The Clemson Tigers have their fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, as Saturday defensive end K.J. Henry was taken 137th overall by the Washington Commanders. Henry was selected in the fifth round.

Henry was a third-team All-American selection at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The former West Forsyth standout also earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Henry finished his Clemson career with 147 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Our off topics forum

Rivals.com billed Henry as a five-star recruit in 2018, tabbing him 26th nationally overall regardless of position, second overall regardless of position in the state of North Carolina and third nationally among weakside ends.

Henry was one of six five-star signees for the Tigers in their No. 8-ranked recruiting class, joining (QB) Trevor Lawrence, (WR/DB) Derion Kendrick, (DE) Xavier Thomas, (OL) Jackson Carman and (WR) Justyn Ross.

Murphy came off the board first Thursday as the 28th pick overall by Cincinnati while Bresee went moments later as the 29th pick overall by the New Orleans Saints. Simpson followed Friday night, coming off the board as the 86th pick overall by the Baltimore Ravens, which represented the 23rd selection of round three.

Clemson has now had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft each year since 2003, the second-longest streak in program history.

SHOP NOW: Marked down Clemson gear in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!