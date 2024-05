BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Today in part two of this series we release some additional team-related insight based on what we observed and heard during spring practice.

PICTURED ON THE FRONT PAGE: Clemson true freshman linebacker and top 35 recruit Sammy Brown who spent a week at a cattle ranch in Montana recently.

LATE-SPRING LOWDOWN II (For subscribers-only)

**********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!