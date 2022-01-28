Lawson commits to Clemson

Lawson (6-3, 215) is the brother of Shaq Lawson , who starred at defensive end for Clemson from 2013-15.

Clemson has turned to the family to bolster its 2022 recruiting class.

Jaheim also held offers from Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Missouri, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and East Carolina among others.

Clemson went on the market for a defensive end after Jihaad Campbell flipped to Alabama the week before the early signing period.

Lawson is the one Dabo Swinney locked in on from the get-go, extending the offer a week after the early signing period.

He worked out for Clemson's staff during the Swinney Camp in June, while various Clemson staffers saw Lawson throughout the season as a teammate of their sons on Daniel's state championship squad.

As a senior, he was credited with 75 tackles, 11 sacks and two blocked kicks. Lawson then won defensive MVP at the North-South all-star game via a three-sack performance.

Lawson was one of three prospects to take an official visit to Clemson a week ago, and all three have now committed.

He is one of 17 commitments in the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class with more on the way in the coming days. Lawson also is one of six prospects from the state of South Carolina this cycle to cast his lot with the Tigers, joining (OL) Collin Sadler of Greenville, (WR) Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach, (DB) Jeadyn Lukus of Mauldin, (TE) Josh Sapp of Greenville and (WR) Antonio Williams of Irmo.

