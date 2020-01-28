Trapp finished with 17 points for the Tigers, who came from eight points behind Wake Forest in the second half of their last home game.

Mack, a grad transfer who played at Texas and Alabama before joining the Tigers this year, had 23 points in the second half for Clemson (11-9, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

CLEMSON | Tevin Mack had a carer-high 32 points and Clyde Trapp hit a go-ahead driving layup with 2.5 seconds left as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Syracuse 71-70 on Tuesday night.

Joseph Girard III looked like he had pulled things out for the Orange with a 3-pointer to put his team up 70-67 with 1:35 to play. Then Girard stole the ball from Clemson’s leading scorer Aamir Simms with 40 seconds left and Syracuse still ahead 70-69.

But Elijah Hughes missed a layup with 10 seconds left and Trapp took a pass from Khavon Moore for the layup that sent Littlejohn Coliseum into hysterics.

The Orange had one last chance with less than a second left, but Hughes’ very long 3-point try was way off the mark.

Hughes and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points each to lead Syracuse (13-8 6-4).

Clemson fought back from 10-points down and took a 62-59 lead on Trapp’s three-point play with 5:07 left.

But Boeheim and Hughes combined for six straight points before Girard struck for his long-range shot to put Syracuse up, 70-67, and set up the drama-filled finish.

Clemson did early what opponents must to beat the Orange’s long-run, two-three zone defense — make outside shots.

The Tigers hit four of their first five attempts on the way to building an early 15-6 lead on Syracuse.

But then Hughes and Boeheim took over as the Orange closed the half by outscoring Clemson 29-18.

Hughes, the ACC’s leading scorer, had 15 points in the period and Boeheim, the league leader in made 3-pointers, closed the half with a pair of long-range jumpers in the final 80 seconds — both which regained the lead the Syracuse.