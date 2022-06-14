Michigan's Erik Bakich leaving for Clemson

Bakich's contract includes an annual salary of $1 million-plus, according to multiple sources.

Off the heels of a Big Ten Tournament title and regional final finish, Bakich leaves nine years after being hired away from Maryland.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan head baseball coach Erik Bakich is leaving for Clemson, multiple sources confirm to Maize & Blue Review . In addition, Wolverines associate head coach Nick Schnabel is going to Clemson with Bakich.

Bakich, 44, served as an assistant coach at Clemson under then head coach Jack Leggett in 2002 before departing with Tim Corbin for Vanderbilt in 2003 where he remained until 2009.

Bakich owns a 328-216 record at Michigan with a trip to the College World Series (2019), four additional NCAA Tournament appearances and two conference tournament championships (2015, 2022). Prior to Michigan, Bakich served as Maryland's head coach from 2010-2012.

Bakich will replace Monte Lee who was not retained as head coach, Clemson Athletics Director Graham Neff announced late last month.

The Tigers saw improvement in 2022, holding a 35-23 record after a disastrous 25-27 mark in 2021 which represented the program's first losing season since 1957.

Clemson closed its regular season with a series sweep of Boston College, but was just 13-16 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and in need of an impressive showing in last week's conference tournament as a potential bubble team for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers were blown out in each of their two conference tournament games, falling to North Carolina 9-2 and Virginia Tech 18-6.

Clemson has not hosted a regional since 2018 and has not traveled to the College World Series since 2010, the last year the Tigers finished inside of the postseason top 10.

Brandon Justice is the senior editor for Maize & Blue Review, the officially-licensed Michigan site of the Rivals.com network.

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!