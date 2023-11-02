And therein, perhaps, lies the genius of Dabo Swinney bringing the heat to fans both Monday night and at his Tuesday press conference.

Mickey Plyler joins this edition of The Clemson Dubcast on Tigerillustrated.com for an hour-plus-long conversation that features very little talk about Clemson's defeat at N.C. State, and not a lot of talk about the Tigers' 4-4 start.

Whether calculated or spontaneous, Swinney's sermons took the focus off the football team's struggles and left the Notre Dame-week radio and social-media debates more about what is OK and what is not when it comes to fan criticism, and a head coach's response to that criticism.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Plyler, who has spent nine hours this week in the middle of it as a morning host at WCCP-FM, reflects on the big-picture meaning of it all, and offers some thoughts on how everyone involved -- fans, coaches, media -- can be better.

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!