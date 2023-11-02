Mickey Plyler appears on The Clemson Dubcast
Mickey Plyler joins this edition of The Clemson Dubcast on Tigerillustrated.com for an hour-plus-long conversation that features very little talk about Clemson's defeat at N.C. State, and not a lot of talk about the Tigers' 4-4 start.
And therein, perhaps, lies the genius of Dabo Swinney bringing the heat to fans both Monday night and at his Tuesday press conference.
ALSO SEE: Tyler from Spartanburg clarifies remarks on Dabo Swinney's call-in show
Whether calculated or spontaneous, Swinney's sermons took the focus off the football team's struggles and left the Notre Dame-week radio and social-media debates more about what is OK and what is not when it comes to fan criticism, and a head coach's response to that criticism.
Plyler, who has spent nine hours this week in the middle of it as a morning host at WCCP-FM, reflects on the big-picture meaning of it all, and offers some thoughts on how everyone involved -- fans, coaches, media -- can be better.
