1. Let Clemson sell itself.

You've heard us give that refrain time and again. It's a hallmark principle in Dabo Swinney's recruiting strategy.

The job of the assistant coaches is to get quality prospects to campus.

Then they'll see what all the fuss is about.

The Tigers held their elite junior day Saturday -- which they dubbed the "Elite Retreat" -- oddly, the same name given to their last two June gatherings.

Clemson entertained 24 prospects, 21 of which arrived as uncommitted targets.