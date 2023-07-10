BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*******************************************

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- The latest on Leesburg (Va.) offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal.

-- Our Monday update on five-star wideout Mike Matthews of Lilburn, Ga.

-- What we are hearing on Buford (Ga.) five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston.

-- What one contact told us on Lancaster (TX) Rivals100 defensive back Corian Gipson.

-- Our Monday update on Hiram (Ga.) offensive lineman Jameson Riggs.

-- The latest we have on Tallahassee (Fla.) four-star defensive back Ashton Hampton.

-- An update on Little Rock (Ark.) four-star target Dallas Thomas.

-- The latest on defensive ends Solomon Williams of Tampa (Fla.) and Dominic Nichols of Ijamsville, Md.

-- And some behind-the-scenes intel on the recruitment of new Clemson four-star commit Ronan O'Connell of Franklin, Tenn.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every Clemson collectible and a lot of autographed memorabilia at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!