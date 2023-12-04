BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Fresh off coaching firings, subsequent hirings, today's opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal and more coaching recruiting stops, we dig into Clemson's recruiting plan and numbers available moving forward.

-- Our Monday update on Durham (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell.

-- You'll love our behind-the-scenes details on new Rivals100 (DL) commit Amare Adams.

-- The latest on Hinesville (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon.

-- What we are hearing on Hoover (Ala.) four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw.

-- Our Monday reporting on Addison (TX) four-star offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley.

-- We have additional details on transfer portal offensive line offer Alan Herron.

-- Behind-the-scenes intel on new Clemson receiver commit JuJu Preston.

-- What we are hearing as of today on another position Clemson's staff now intends to explore in the transfer portal.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*******************************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!