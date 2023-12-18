BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***********************************

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

--- We waste no time diving into our very latest on five-star defensive end and weekend Clemson visitor Eddrick Houston of Buford, Ga.

-- We issue another projection today.

-- The latest we have on the rumors surrounding five-star Florida QB commit D.J. Lagway.

-- Our Monday update on Atlanta (Ga.) four-star defensive back Jontae Gilbert.

-- What we are hearing on longtime Clemson four-star offensive line target Braydon Jacobs of Buford, Ga.

-- Where things stand with highly-regarded (OL) Mason Wade following his weekend official visit.

-- An update on four-star offensive lineman and longtime Clemson target Elyjah Thurmon of Hinesville, Ga.

-- Our Monday reporting on Tennessee transfer (OL) and former four-star recruit Addison Nichols.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

******************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!