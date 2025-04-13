No. 3 Clemson drops series finale to Stanford 11-6

The Cardinal improved to 19-14 overall and 6-12 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1 but saw their eight-game winning streak snapped, fell to 33-6 overall and 11-4 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Stanford totaled 14 hits in its 11-6 victory over No. 3 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinal scored three runs in the top of the first inning on Temo Becerra’s run-scoring double and Jimmy Nati’s two-run homer. The Tigers responded with a run in the bottom of the first inning on Jarren Purify’s single, then they tied the score 3-3 with two runs in the second inning on Jack Crighton’s run-scoring single and Andrew Ciufo’s sacrifice fly.

Trevor Haskins gave Stanford the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run homer, then the Cardinal added five runs, including three with two outs, in the top of the fifth inning to build a 10-3 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Clemson scored two runs on singles by Purify and Collin Priest, then Purify scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh inning.

Brandon Larson answered with a solo homer in the ninth inning.

Cam Cannarella, Purify, Crighton and Josh Paino each totaled two hits.

Stanford outhit Clemson 14-11.

Stanford starter Matt Scott (5-2) pitched 5.2 innings pitched to earn the win, as he allowed 10 hits, five runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

Tiger starter B.J. Bailey (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven runs on seven hits in 4.0 innings pitched. Hudson Lee (0.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 K), Chance Fitzgerald (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 K) and Jacob McGovern (0.1 IP, 1 K) also saw action on the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers host Louisville in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.