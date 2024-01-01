BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

***************************

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- Our very latest on Buford (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs.

-- There is a new name to know at defensive end and he's billed four stars by Rivals.com.

-- There is a new recruiting name to know and he's heading to Clemson's Elite Junior Day in a few weeks.

-- Our Monday update on College Park (Ga.) four-star defensive end London Merritt.

-- What we are hearing on four-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh of Culpepper, Va.

-- Our early inside look at Clemson's scholarship allocation for its next recruiting class.

-- Additional nuggets on numerous Clemson signees who are on January all-star game rosters.

-- Does January bring another acquisition for the Tigers? We address that possibility and more.

-- Additional background intel on the recruitment of Clemson signees (OL) Mason Wade and (DB) Joe Wilkinson.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*************************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!