BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's Monday Insider is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans who follow recruiting.

You won't find more exclusive, detailed, Clemson recruiting intel anywhere else. We guarantee it!

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

Highlights from today's Insider include ...

-- We've got the goods on a top 10 national recruit who is about to make a return visit to Clemson.

-- Our very latest on new four-star running back offer Jae Lamar, who remains in Clemson on a three-day visit.

-- Our Monday update on weekend four-star offensive tackle visitor Leo Delaney of Charlotte, NC.

-- What we are hearing on Spartanburg four-star back Jaylen McGill who we are told had a lengthy sit-down meeting with Dabo Swinney while in Clemson just prior to spring break.

-- We have some quite favorable news on Clemson's offensive line recruiting you'll be interested in.

-- Monday intel on weekend four-star defensive back visitor Khary Adams of Towson, Md.

-- We have more on the rumors around longtime four-star Clemson DB commit Shavar Young Jr. of Knoxville, Tenn.

-- Additional intel today on new developments with new Clemson defensive tackle target Marcus Almada of Marion, Mass.

-- Per our intel, offensive line coach Matt Luke has now been in contact with another four-star offensive line prospect. And he's another out-of-region recruit.

-- And where things stand with Chandler (Ariz.) linebacker and recent Clemson visitor Beau Jandreau.

MONDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)