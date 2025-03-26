No. 3 Clemson bounces back with 9-1 win over Presbyterian

The Tigers, who won the season series 2-0, improved to 24-4, while the Blue Hose dropped to 12-14.

CLEMSON -- Chance Fitzgerald pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in relief to lead No. 3 Clemson to a 9-1 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.

Fitzgerald (3-0) earned the win by allowing just two hits and one walk while setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts (6). True freshman Talan Bell (1 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) got the start for the Tigers, throwing 33 pitches and facing six batters. Hudson Lee (1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) and Justin LeGuernic logged two innings, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out four batters.

Blue Hose starter Luke Gibson (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded two runs on one hit in 1.0 innings pitched.

Luke Gaffney’s sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Tristan Bissetta walked with the bases loaded later in the frame.

The Blue Hose responded with a run in the top of the second inning, then Jarren Purify’s RBI groundout in the bottom of the second inning gave Clemson a 3-1 lead.

Cam Cannarella doubled Clemson’s lead in the fourth inning with a two-run single, then Gaffney followed with a two-run homer, his fourth of the year. Cannarella and Tryston McCladdie each had two hits.

In the seventh inning, Cannarella drew a bases-loaded walk and Gaffney lofted another sacrifice fly.

Clemson outhit Presbyterian 10-4.

The Tigers travel to Atlanta, Ga. for a three-game series at No. 19 Georgia Tech, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.