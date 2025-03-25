MAJOR TUESDAY LAMAR UPDATE

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Moultrie (Ga.) standout Jae Lamar, the nation's No. 4 running back recruit, just spent three days in Clemson.

The Tigers have made a huge move.

Lamar, rated 97th nationally overall regardless of position by Rivals.com, just spoke with Tigerillustrated.com, and from that interview we have the very latest on his lengthy campus stay, his impressions of Dabo Swinney and C.J. Spiller, his upcoming official visit slate, recruitment and more.

