BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney noted in his Monday a.m. statement/announcement that he met with Wes Goodwin on Sunday evening.

A source told us Swinney asked Goodwin to come to his house for the conversation.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have more on the Goodwin situation, what we are hearing about this afternoon's staff meeting in Clemson and intel on the direction Swinney will take with Goodwin's replacement.

MONDAY STAFF UPDATE & WHAT's NEXT (For subscribers-only)