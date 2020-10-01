FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

For a second straight cycle, the Tigers have gone into the Lone Star State for a decorated safety.

The eyes of Texas are on Clemson.

Mukuba (5-11, 187) picked Clemson over hometown Texas as well as reigning national champ LSU.

Mukuba had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com

Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson’s Andrew Mukuba announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday night, giving Clemson a huge recruiting victory from a territory it traditionally has not experienced success.

He also held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Florida State, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri among others.

Clemson's staff had designs on taking one safety for this recruiting class and gave Mukuba an offer in March.

The Tigers then pushed their eggs toward his basket later in the spring, making him their priority target.

The pandemic threw up a substantial road block, though. Mukuba had visited few schools before the NCAA imposed no in-person recruiting visits with coaches last March, leading Mukuba to have to cancel a planned trip to Clemson in May for his first look at campus.

Through the efforts of defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn, Clemson nonetheless built a substantial lead through the summer.

Once the recruiting dead period was extended through the end of the year, the call was made for Mukuba to go ahead and end his recruitment.

Mukuba becomes the 17th commitment in Clemson’s class and pushes the Tigers up one spot to No. 9 in Rivals.com's national recruiting class rankings.

Clemson signed high three-star defensive back R.J. Mickens out of Southlake (TX) last winter.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Mukuba in our Monday Insider.

