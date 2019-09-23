Damascus (Md.) junior four-star Ryan Linthicum , rated the nation’s No. 1 center by Rivals.com , has announced his commitment to the Tigers upon calling Dabo Swinney on Monday afternoon.

Clemson’s offensive line recruiting momentum has carried over into the next class.

Linthicum (6-4, 300), ranked No. 47 nationally overall regardless of position, also had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Florida State and others.



He made the public declaration one day after returning home from a weekend trip to attend Clemson’s 52-10 victory Saturday against Charlotte.

Linthicum is a teammate and friend of five-star defensive line commitment Bryan Bresee.

He first checked out Clemson at the April spring game with Bresee, then returned two months later to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Linthicum was one of a handful of offensive linemen to earn an offer via his performance.