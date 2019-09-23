Nation's No. 1 center commits to Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s offensive line recruiting momentum has carried over into the next class.
ALSO SEE: MONDAY RECRUITING INSIDER | Swinney's Sunday Evening Teleconference | Our FREE story on Ray Ray and Fahmarr McElrathbey | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior verbal commitments
Damascus (Md.) junior four-star Ryan Linthicum, rated the nation’s No. 1 center by Rivals.com, has announced his commitment to the Tigers upon calling Dabo Swinney on Monday afternoon.
Linthicum (6-4, 300), ranked No. 47 nationally overall regardless of position, also had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Florida State and others.
He made the public declaration one day after returning home from a weekend trip to attend Clemson’s 52-10 victory Saturday against Charlotte.
Linthicum is a teammate and friend of five-star defensive line commitment Bryan Bresee.
He first checked out Clemson at the April spring game with Bresee, then returned two months later to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.
Linthicum was one of a handful of offensive linemen to earn an offer via his performance.
Clemson is in need of replenishing the pipeline at center, and Linthicum comes ready-made with snapping experience to go with the agility and toughness the staff prioritizes.
He becomes the fourth commitment for Clemson’s 2021 class, all of which have been highly regarded.
Running back Phil Mafah and receiver Dacari Collins likewise hold four-star stature, while linebacker Jeremiah Trotter has been pegged for a substantial bump after the network evaluated him in person earlier this month.
Per Tigerillustrated.com sources, Clemson is expected to take at least three offensive linemen this class, with the possibility for a fourth acquisition.
Game-week DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel at the Tiger Fan Shop HERE!