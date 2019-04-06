The Tigers scored their modern breakthrough in Texas Saturday, nabbing a commitment from Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star safety R.J. Mickens .

Everything’s bigger in Clemson these days, too – including its recruiting victories.

Mickens (6-0, 187), ranked No. 42 nationally by Rivals.com, entered the weekend with a top 11 that also included Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida, Miami and Nebraska..

Ohio State, Stanford and Florida were all viewed as contenders during various stages of his recruitment.

He is the son of former NFL and Texas A&M corner Ray Mickens.

Clemson offered in January 2018, and it grew evident the Tigers had more traction than previous offers from the Lone Star State.

Mickens visited campus three times last year, and he and his mother flew back in briefly for the program’s junior day last month.

Tigerillustrated.com projected Mickens to Clemson on Thursday upon reporting he had finalized plans to attend the spring game.