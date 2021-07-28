Nation's No. 32 Recruit To Clemson

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Lukus (6-2, 183), ranked No. 32 nationally by Rivals.com, held additional offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina and many more. But he picked the Tigers over UNC specifically in a battle that waged through the spring and into the summer. Lukus and a fellow Upstate prospect, Greenville (S.C.) four-star lineman Collin Sadler, scored Clemson's opening two offers for the 2022 cycle last summer.

He had attended numerous Clemson games as a youth because of the proximity, and obviously the Tigers resonate in his figurative back yard. But they nonetheless still had work to do. UNC made a strong move through the spring and may have well held an advantage coming out of Lukus' official visit to Chapel Hill to kick off June. But Lukus summarily attended Clemson's Elite Retreat the second weekend in June and trended toward the Tigers thereafter, culminating in his return for the program's All-In Cookout last weekend. Tigerillustrated.com projected Lukus to Clemson in its July 12 Insider.