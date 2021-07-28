Nation's No. 32 Recruit To Clemson
The state's No. 1 prospect -- a top-five recruit at his position -- is staying home.
Mauldin (S.C.) four-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus announced his commitment to Clemson on Wednesday, in conjunction with his mother's birthday. Lukus had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Lukus (6-2, 183), ranked No. 32 nationally by Rivals.com, held additional offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina and many more.
But he picked the Tigers over UNC specifically in a battle that waged through the spring and into the summer.
Lukus and a fellow Upstate prospect, Greenville (S.C.) four-star lineman Collin Sadler, scored Clemson's opening two offers for the 2022 cycle last summer.
He had attended numerous Clemson games as a youth because of the proximity, and obviously the Tigers resonate in his figurative back yard. But they nonetheless still had work to do.
UNC made a strong move through the spring and may have well held an advantage coming out of Lukus' official visit to Chapel Hill to kick off June.
But Lukus summarily attended Clemson's Elite Retreat the second weekend in June and trended toward the Tigers thereafter, culminating in his return for the program's All-In Cookout last weekend.
Tigerillustrated.com projected Lukus to Clemson in its July 12 Insider.
Lukus gives Clemson a case for the nation's top cornerback class, joining another Rivals100 member in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Daylen Everette along with East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star Toriano Pride.
He makes for the Tigers' 11th commitment, with all 10 non-kickers rated as four-stars by the network.
It should be noted that Lukus is in position to become Clemson's third-highest ranked corner acquisition of the Rivals.com era, behind only five-stars A.J. Terrell (No. 13 in 2017) and Andrew Booth (No. 14 in 2019).
Eight of Clemson's 11 pledges are from out of state. The Tigers' other 2022 commitments not mentioned above include (DB) Keon Sabb of Bradenton, Fla., (DE) Jihaad Campbell of Bradenton, Fla., (OL) Blake Miller of Strongsville, OH, (WR) Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach, (QB) Cade Klubnik of Austin, TX, (K) Robert Gunn of Largo, Fla. and (DB) Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake, Va.
