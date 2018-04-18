THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s spring game recruiting guest list was highlighted by a marquee priority at cornerback.
Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer high-four star Andrew Booth made his anticipated return with parents and siblings.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news