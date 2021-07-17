Nation's No. 55 Recruit To Clemson
Clemson's coaching staff brought in two safety targets last month for its Elite Retreat.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Its summer batting average on defensive backs remains perfect.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Keon Sabb announced his commitment Saturday to Clemson. The blue-chip DB had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
ALSO SEE: Late-week Recruiting Insider | Friday Insider Notes | Burning Questions In July | SUMMER UPDATE: Braden Galloway | Clemson's verbal commitments
Sabb (6-2, 200), ranked No. 55 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and LSU. All told, Sabb claimed 39 offers.
His offer list also included Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, FSU, Auburn, UNC and South Carolina among others.
Clemson offered the New Jersey native in July 2020, and the Tigers were believed to have immediately jumped into the lead group -- and perhaps at the head of the pack -- with Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State.
Defensive coordinator and area recruiter Brent Venables led the way in planting a foundation with Sabb, after which safeties coach Mickey Conn shared in the pursuit.
Sabb kicked off last month with an official visit to Penn State, then attended the Tigers' Elite Retreat.
Official visits to Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M followed, but Tigerillustrated.com consistently pointed to Clemson staying in the driver's seat.
As with many Clemson targets, Sabb still has one left in his pocket, and it wasn't coincidence.
Sabb joins Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end teammate Jihaad Campbell on Clemson's commitment list.
He becomes the Tigers' ninth commitment, with all eight non-kickers rated as four-stars by the network.
Just two of the Tigers' nine commitments are in-state - (WR) Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach and (OL) Collin Sadler of Greenville.
Other public Clemson commitments include (OL) Blake Miller of Strongsville (OH), (QB) Cade Klubnik of Austin (TX), (K) Robert Gunn of Largo (Fla.), (DB) Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake (Va.), (DB) Toriano Pride of St. Louis (MO) and Campbell.
Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Sabb in our Monday Insider.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!