Nation's No. 55 Recruit To Clemson

Sabb (6-2, 200), ranked No. 55 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and LSU. All told, Sabb claimed 39 offers. His offer list also included Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, FSU, Auburn, UNC and South Carolina among others. Clemson offered the New Jersey native in July 2020, and the Tigers were believed to have immediately jumped into the lead group -- and perhaps at the head of the pack -- with Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State.

Defensive coordinator and area recruiter Brent Venables led the way in planting a foundation with Sabb, after which safeties coach Mickey Conn shared in the pursuit. Sabb kicked off last month with an official visit to Penn State, then attended the Tigers' Elite Retreat. Official visits to Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M followed, but Tigerillustrated.com consistently pointed to Clemson staying in the driver's seat. As with many Clemson targets, Sabb still has one left in his pocket, and it wasn't coincidence.

Rivals.com bills Keon Sabb seventh overall regardless of position in the state of Florida. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)