Box score

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- No. 10 Clemson overcame a 4-1 deficit with eight runs, including six with two outs, in the fifth inning in its 15-4 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 33-17 overall and 15-10 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 29-17 overall and 11-13 in ACC play.

Clemson totaled 20 hits in the game, as every starter had at least one hit. Eight Tigers in all had at least two hits and seven Tigers scored at least two runs. Clemson scored the game’s last 14 runs as well.