BLACKSBURG, Va. -- No. 10 Clemson scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good in its 9-6 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 35-17 overall and 17-10 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 29-19 overall and 11-15 in ACC play.

Clemson won its sixth ACC series in a row, a first for the program during one season since 2011. The Tigers also won their eighth series in a row over Virginia Tech.