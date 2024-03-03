The two teams are scheduled to conclude the season series at Founders Park in Columbia on a date to be determined.

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 9-1, while the Gamecocks dropped to 7-3.

CLEMSON -- Nolan Nawrocki’s solo homer in the sixth inning gave No. 10 Clemson the lead for good in its 5-4 victory over No. 12 South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

With the series victory secured, Clemson has won 10 regular-season, weekend series against one opponent in a row dating to 2023, its longest such streak since 2002.

Cole Messina belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, then Will Taylor blasted a long solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

In the third inning, Dylan Brewer lofted a single to double the Gamecock lead.

The Tigers took advantage of an error in the fourth inning to tie the score with two unearned runs, capped by Andrew Ciufo’s two-out, run-scoring single.

Nawrocki gave Clemson its first lead in the sixth inning when he laced a solo homer, his second of the year.

Blake Wright doubled the Tiger lead in the eighth inning with a leadoff home run, his third of the year.

Drew Titsworth (1-0) pitched 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to earn his first career win, while Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his first save of the year. Aidan Knaak got the start for the Tigers, going five innings and allowing four hits, three earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts. Nick Clayton (1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) and Matthew Marchal (0.1 IP) also joined Titsworth and Gordon in drawing relief work for the Tigers.

Roman Kimball (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host Kansas State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

