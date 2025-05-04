No. 2 Clemson rallies past No. 5 Florida State 6-3

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 37-11 overall and 14-9 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 32-10 overall and 13-7 in ACC play.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Cam Cannarella’s two-out triple in the eighth inning scored two runs to tie the score, then he scored on the play on an error to give the Tigers the lead in No. 2 Clemson’s 6-3 victory over No. 5 Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium in a game that started on Saturday night and concluded on Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Jarrell executed a suicide squeeze bunt to score the game’s first run in the top of the fifth inning. Nathan Cmeyla led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a homer, then Myles Bailey ripped a run-scoring double to give the Seminoles the lead.

Gage Harrelson led off the seventh inning with a homer to up Florida State’s lead to 3-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Cannarella belted a two-out, two-run triple to tie the score, then he scored on the play on an error to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. It was the first error committed by a Tiger opponent in the last five games.

Inclement weather forced play to be suspended with one out and a runner on first base in the bottom of the eighth inning.

When play resumed on Sunday, the Tigers stranded two runners on base in the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, a run scored on an error on Dominic Listi’s double, then Listi scored on Jarrell’s sacrifice fly.

Florida State outhit Clemson 9-7.

Chance Fitzgerald (4-0) earned the win in relief, while Reed Garris pitched 1.2 innings to record his third save of the year. Drew Titsworth (4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) got the start for the Tigers. Jacob McGovern (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER) joined Garris and Fitzgerald in drawing relief work.

Seminole starter Joey Volini (8-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up five hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks with seven strikeouts in 8.0 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at approximately 2:15 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.