No. 4 Clemson rallies to beat No. 11 Wake Forest 7-6

The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 23-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons dropped to 19-6 overall and 7-2 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson overcame a 6-0 deficit to win 7-6 over No. 11 Wake Forest when Tryston McCladdie scored on a wild pitch with one out in the ninth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Demon Deacons scored three runs in the first inning, capped by Ryan Preisano’s two-run homer, then they added three runs in the top of the second inning to build a 6-0 lead. Dominic Listi’s two-out double put the Tigers on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Listi led the TIgers with three hits.

In the sixth inning, Listi grounded a two-out single to score two runs, then two runs scored on Cam Cannarella’s two-out single in the eighth inning to narrow Wake Forest’s lead to 6-5. Two batters later, Luke Gaffney grounded a single to score the tying run.

In the ninth inning, McCladdie led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on Josh Paino’s groundout. Then on a 2-0 pitch to Andrew Ciufo, the ball went to the backstop and McCladdie scored the walkoff run.

Wake outhit Clemson 8-7.

Lucas Mahlstedt (1-0) pitched 3.0 innings, allowing two hits, no runs and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the win. Mahlstedt threw a team-high 50 pitches.

The Tigers used seven pitchers on the afternoon with Justin LeGuernic (0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB) getting the start. Drew Titsworth (0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB), B.J. Bailey (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K), Hudson Lee (1.2 IP, 3 BB, 3 K), Nathan Dvorksy (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K) and T.P. Wentworth (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) joined Mahlstedt in picking up work out of the bullpen.

Josh Gunther (1-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 24 ranked Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. The Chanticleers are 17-7 after dropping a weekend series to Troy.