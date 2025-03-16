No. 4 Clemson's 17-game win streak snapped in 7-3 loss to Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish improved to 11-6 overall and 1-5 in the ACC, while the Tigers, who won the series 2-1, dropped to 19-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. The loss snapped Clemson’s 17-game winning streak.

CLEMSON -- Notre Dame only allowed three of 16 baserunners to score and turned three key double plays in its 7-3 victory over No. 4 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jared Zimbardo led off the game with a homer for Notre Dame’s first lead of the series, then Estevan Moreno laced a two-run homer later in the frame.

The Fighting Irish added two unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 5-0 lead, then Andrew Ciufo ripped a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Fighting Irish added to their lead in the sixth inning with two runs, keyed by Zimbardo’s run-scoring single, to take a 7-1 lead.

In the seventh inning, Josh Paino flared a run-scoring single, then Collin Priest lofted a sacrifice fly.

Both Jacob Jarrell and Cam Cannarella added two hits apiece for the Tigers.

Clemson outhit the Irish 9-7.

Chase Van Ameyde (1-0) earned the win by tossing 2.1 innings in relief with four strikeouts.

Tiger starter Justin LeGuernic (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on two hits in 0.2 innings pitched. Clemson used eight pitchers on the afternoon, as B.J. Bailey (2.1 IP, 1 BB, 5 K), Hudson Lee (0.2 IP, 1 BB), Drew Titsworth (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K), T.P. Wentworth (0.1 IP, 1 BB), Chance Fitzgerald (2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K), Joe Allen (0.2 IP) and Chayce Kieck (1 IP, 1 H) all received action out of the bullpen.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting The Citadel in a two-game midweek series, beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.