No. 5 Florida State edges No. 2 Clemson 6-5 in 11 innings

The Seminoles, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 32-9 overall and 13-6 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 36-11 overall and 13-9 in ACC play.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Max Williams ’ single with one out in the 11th inning scored the winning run from second base in No. 5 Florida State’s 6-5 walkoff win over No. 2 Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night.

The Seminoles manufactured a run in the fourth inning for the game’s first run, then Cal Fisher crushed a solo homer in the sixth inning.

In the seventh inning, Cam Cannarella grounded a two-run single to tie the score 2-2, then Josh Paino lofted a double to score Cannarella for the go-ahead run. Collin Priest hit a double later in the frame to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

In the eighth inning, Jack Crighton grounded a run-scoring single to double the Tigers lead.

The Seminoles rallied with two two-out runs in the ninth inning to tie the score.

In the top of the 10th inning, Dominic Listi belted his third homer of the year to put the Tigers in front. But Williams led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a long home run to tie the score 5-5.

In the 11th inning, Williams laced a ball through the left side. Nathan Cmeyla’s slide at home plate just beat the throw of Listi from left field and tag from catcher Jacob Jarrell for the winning run.

Listi was 2-for-3 with a homer, double, two hit-by-pitches and a walk. His second hit-by-pitch of the game established a Clemson single-season record with 22.

FSU outhit Clemson 14-10.

Peyton Prescott (4-0) earned the win, while B.J. Bailey (2-3) suffered the loss.

Aidan Knaak (5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Jacob McGovern (0.2 IP, 1 H), Reed Garris (0.2 IP, 2 K) and Lucas Mahlstedt (2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 K) joined Bailey in drawing relief work.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

