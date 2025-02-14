No. 8 Clemson rallies to beat No. 13 Oklahoma State in season opener

The Tigers scored first on Jarren Purify’s groundout in the second inning, then Avery Ortiz tied the score with a two-out solo homer in the third inning.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- No. 8 Clemson rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat No. 13 Oklahoma State 6-5 in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in the season opener for both teams on Friday. It was Clemson’s first game in an MLB stadium and first game in a dome.

After the Cowboys added two more runs in the third inning, Donovan LaSalle belted a solo homer in the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, Dominic Listi and Josh Paino drew bases-loaded walks with two outs to narrow the Cowboys lead to 4-3.

In the top of the sixth inning, back-to-back two-out doubles scored a run for Oklahoma State, then Luke Gaffney laced a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the Cowboys lead to 5-4.

In the seventh inning, Tristan Bissetta’s groundout scored the tying run, then Josh Paino scored the go-ahead run later in the frame on a wild pitch.

Nathan Dvorsky (1 IP) pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the win, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 2.0 innings to record the save. Noah Wech suffered the loss.

Aidan Knaak got the start for the Tigers, allowing five hits and four earned runs in four innings of work. Knaak struck out seven batters. Jacob McGovern also drew work on the mound for the Tigers, tossing two innings of relief, allowing two hits, one earned run and striking out four.

The Tigers play No. 12 Arizona in their second of three games in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown on Saturday at noon EST on FloCollege.

