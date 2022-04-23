No. 9 Florida State edges Clemson 4-3

The Seminoles, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 24-14 overall and 11-9 in the ACC. The Tigers, who fell to 5-1 in one-run games, dropped to 25-14 overall and 5-11 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- James Tibb’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and propelled No. 9 Florida State to a 4-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the first inning, Blake Wright and Max Wagner hit solo homers on consecutive pitches. It was Wright’s eighth homer of the year and marked Wagner’s fifth consecutive game with a long ball.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

In the fifth inning, the Seminoles took the lead with three runs, including the last two runs on an infield single by Brett Roberts with two outs.

Wagner tied the score in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his second of the game and 17th of the season. But Tibbs led off the seventh inning with a home run to give Florida State the lead for good.

Cooper Ingle joined Wagner in adding two hits.

Seminole reliever Conner Whittaker (2-1) earned the win, while Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (3-5) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Geoffrey Gilbert allowed four hits and three earned runs in 4.1 innings. Ty Olenchuk, P.J. Labriola and Austin Gordon joined Hoffman in drawing relief work.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!