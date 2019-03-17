Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers dropped to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in ACC play. It snapped Clemson's streak of five ACC series wins in a row dating to 2018.

The Fighting Irish, who won the series (2-1) for the first time since 2015, improved to 8-10 overall and 4-2 in the ACC.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Carter Putz scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning in Notre Dame's 4-2 victory over No. 12 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Joe Boyle (1-0) earned the win by retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning. Mitch Megias pitched the 10th inning to record his first career save.

Carson Spiers (1-1) suffered the loss.

Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew allowed just five hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Askew lowered his season ERA from 3.44 to 3.00.

Niko Kavadas led off the second inning with a homer, then he lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning.

The Tigers finally got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning on Grayson Byrd's two-run double to tie the score 2-2.

After the Tigers failed to capitalize on additional scoring chances in the eighth and ninth innings, Putz led off the 10th inning with a single, the Fighting Irish's only hit in the frame, on an 0-2 pitch and scored on a one-out infield error, then Notre Dame plated another run on a grounder in the infield.

The Tigers play College of Charleston in two midweek games at two different sites, beginning with a game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.

