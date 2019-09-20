Rivals.com currently bills 5-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee as the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle recruit. (Rivals.com)

Said Simmons on Bresee: "He is a very impressive, big athlete. Not only does he stand out all over the defensive line, but I have even seen him get out and run some routes at tight end. He is a strong competitor, who loves to get after it and do what it takes to win battles. He loves the game, he has fun playing it, he is versatile and the Clemson commit is only going to get better." Simmons, based out of Georgia, has watched Murphy on numerous occasions and offered this appraisal: "There are some players in my region that I will, with confidence, put my name on, and Murphy is one of those. I have been evaluating him for more than three years now, and he literally checks every box for me. He was a very easy five-star nominee for me due to the combination of size, athleticism, work ethic, motivation and attitude. He is a very hard worker who is self-driven. After seeing players in our own region so many times, it is easy to nitpick, and try to find flaws, but it is truly hard to identify those with Murphy."

Simmons loves the upside of five-star Clemson defensive end commit Myles Murphy. (Tigerillustrated.com)