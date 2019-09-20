One analyst has Clemson commit Bryan Bresee ranked No. 1 nationally
As it stands today, two Clemson verbal commits reside in the top five of the prestigious Rivals100 - (QB) D.J. Uiagalelei of Bellflower (Calif.), the nation's No. 1 recruit overall regardless of position and (DL) Bryan Bresee of Damascus (MD), who's rated second nationally overall regardless of position.
But one Rivals.com analyst has a different pecking order. In a note on Friday, longtime southeast analyst Chad Simmons said he now has Bresee as his No. 1 overall regardless of position, followed by Clemson 5-star commit (DE) Myles Murphy of Powder Springs (Ga.) with Uiagalelei coming in at No. 5.
Simmons' personal board has Orem (UT) linebacker Noah Sewell at No. 3 overall, followed by five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo of Saguaro (AZ) at No. 4.
Said Simmons on Bresee: "He is a very impressive, big athlete. Not only does he stand out all over the defensive line, but I have even seen him get out and run some routes at tight end. He is a strong competitor, who loves to get after it and do what it takes to win battles. He loves the game, he has fun playing it, he is versatile and the Clemson commit is only going to get better."
Simmons, based out of Georgia, has watched Murphy on numerous occasions and offered this appraisal: "There are some players in my region that I will, with confidence, put my name on, and Murphy is one of those. I have been evaluating him for more than three years now, and he literally checks every box for me. He was a very easy five-star nominee for me due to the combination of size, athleticism, work ethic, motivation and attitude. He is a very hard worker who is self-driven. After seeing players in our own region so many times, it is easy to nitpick, and try to find flaws, but it is truly hard to identify those with Murphy."
Clemson entered the third week of September holding on to the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class by Rivals.com, though the Tigers are not yet done with the class and in fact remain involved with numerous four and five-star targets, notably 5-star (LB) Justin Flowe of Upland (Calif.), 5-star (DE) Jordan Burch of Columbia, 5-star (TE) Arik Gilbert of Marietta (Ga.) and 4-star wideouts Xzavier Henderson of Miami (Fla.) and Lakeland (Fla.) product Arian Smith, a teammate of five-star Clemson (RB) commit Demarkcus Bowman.
Clemson has never landed the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class. The highest-rated classes for the Tigers on record occurred in 1988 and 1989. Both of Danny Ford's last two classes were each ranked No. 3.
