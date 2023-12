BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

When we first broke the news that Dabo Swinney was zeroing in on Matt Luke to replace Thomas Austin, it felt like a home run to us.

But there were still some questions, not totally unfair, about his decision to walk away from Kirby Smart's staff two years ago.

Over the last week we have been able to get a closer look at Luke. In our first update of the day we share additional insight on the Tigers' new offensive line coach.

OUR EARLY READ ON MATT LUKE (For subscribers-only)

*************************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!