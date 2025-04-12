No. 3 Clemson edges Stanford 11-10

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 33-5 overall and 11-3 in the ACC. The Cardinal dropped to 18-14 overall and 5-12 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Jacob Jarrell’s leadoff home run in the sixth inning broke a 10-10 tie and lifted No. 3 Clemson to an 11-10 victory over Stanford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night.

In the first inning, Collin Priest belted a three-run homer, his seventh of the year, for the game’s first runs.

The Cardinal responded with five two-out runs in the top of the second inning, including the first two on Ethan Hott’s single and the last two after a costly error. Clemson came right back and scored five runs on five hits in the bottom of the second inning. Dominic Listi hit a run-scoring single, then Priest gave Clemson the lead with a run-scoring double.

Trevor Haskins laced a two-out, two-run homer in the third inning after another costly error to narrow Clemson’s lead to 8-7, then the Cardinal took the lead in the fourth inning with three runs, including two on Hott’s two-out single that gave Stanford a 10-8 lead.

Josh Paino crushed a solo homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning to cut Stanford’s lead in half, then Listi grounded a single later in the frame to score the tying run.

Each team totaled 14 hits.

Jarrell led off the sixth inning with a homer, his ninth of the year, to give Clemson the lead.

Reed Garris (3-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 3.0 innings to record his 12th save of the year. Ethan Darden (1.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Nathan Dvorsky (0.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Joe Allen (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and Drew Titsworth (0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) joined Garris and Mahlstedt in relief.

Sam Garewal (0-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.