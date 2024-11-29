Our final word on Clemson vs. South Carolina

In our third feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com , we've got some important, last-minute, details, including more injury intel, to share with subscribers ahead of No. 15 South Carolina (8-3, 5-3) and No. 12 Clemson (9-2, 7-1) squaring off tomorrow at high noon in Death Valley.

BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SUBSCRIPTION SALE!

Get a whopping 75% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription for the next 12 months (new subscribers-only)! That's unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting!

Sign up HERE and simply use promo code RIVALS24.